Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), a leading procurer of water and electricity in the UAE, announced on Thursday that it has issued the Request for Proposals (RFP) to qualified companies and consortiums that had expressed interest in developing the 318,225 cubic metres per day (70 Million Imperial Gallons Per Day) Shuweihat S4 Reverse Osmosis (RO) Independent Water Project (IWP).

Zawya Projects reported the Expression of Interest (EOI) notice in October 2021.

A total of 35 companies and consortiums had submitted EOIs, while 18 companies and consortiums qualified for the RFP stage after submitting Statements of Qualification, EWEC said in a press statement.

Responses to the RFP are expected by July 2022, following which EWEC will hold a public event to confirm the companies and consortiums which submitted proposals, the statement noted.

Othman Al Ali, EWEC's Chief Executive Officer, said Shuweihat S4 will support the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE Net-Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

"We are committed to playing a key role in reducing the cost and carbon footprint of seawater desalination, aligned with EWEC's objective of decoupling water and power generation capacity in Abu Dhabi. There has been a strong level of interest expressed in this key project so far, and we look forward to seeing proposals from pre-qualified companies and moving to the next stage of development."

EWEC aims to achieve a financial close by the end of 2022 with a target commercial operations date by the third quarter of 2025.

