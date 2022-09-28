Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has signed agreements with several Dubai government entities at the 24th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS).

DEWA said in a stock exchange statement that Etihad ESCO signed MoUs with the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), a division of the Dubai Land Department, for energy efficiency and energy metering services; and contracts with Dubai Municipality, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and Dubai Civil Defense for solar power and energy efficiency projects.

Contract values weren't disclosed.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

