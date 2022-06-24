Arab Finance: Egypt is studying the establishment of a water treatment and desalination plant in Iraq, according to a recent official statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.

The plant aims to treat and desalinate water at the Euphrates River to secure water resources in three Iraqi governorates, namely Al Nasiriyah, Al Diwaniyah, and Al Basrah.

This came on the sidelines of a meeting held by the Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Mohamed Abdel Ati with officials to discuss the outcomes of a visit by an Egyptian delegation to Iraq concerning the establishment of a water treatment plant on the Euphrates River.

Egypt and Iraq previously signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of water resources and jointly formed a joint technical committee. A workgroup of Egyptian technicians was also formed and paid a number of field visits to Iraq.