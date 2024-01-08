Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) is expected to award the supply, installation, testing and commissioning contract for its 132kV cable works for MANARAST, MDNAHIND, RIMAL, ABRJKHOR, KERNHBIA, SIHSHUIB & QUOZTHRD 132/11kV substations and additional FOC enhancement circuits and associated works project in the first quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for the EPC contract was issued on 23 October 2023 and the bid submission was scheduled on 3 January 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by early March 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders include AASA Middle East Contracting Company ($37.7 million), AG Power ($44.9 million), Arar Utility Company ($59 million), Bin Omairah Contracting Co Dubai Branch ($17.28 million), Centaur Electro-Mechanical Contracting Co ($74.7 million), CEPCO ($57 million), Danway Electrical & Mechanical Engineering ($39 million), KEC EPC ($26.22 million), Maetel Instalaciones Y Servicios Industriales ($29 million), Saudi Modern Company for Metals, Cables & Plastic Industry ($63.2 million), officials from five companies confirmed.

The scope of work involves construction, supply, installation, testing and commissioning.

The project is slated for completion by first quarter 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.