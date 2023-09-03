Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Sunday that it commissioned seven new 132kV transmission substations, and 36 kilometres of 132kV ground cables in the first half of 2023.

The seven substations are in Al Jaddaf, Al Hebiah Fourth, Al Rigga, Jebel Ali Port, Marsa Dubai, Al Yufrah and Jebel Ali 2, DEWA said in a press statement.

The seven new substations with a conversion capacity of 1,050 megavolt-amperes (MVA) were built at a total cost of more than 962 million UAE dirhams ($262 million), according to Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer said the total cost of electricity transmission network projects under construction in Dubai exceeds AED4.2 billion ($1.1 billion).

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA added: “The total number of transmission substations across Dubai reached 368 at the end of the first half of 2023. These include 27 400kV substations and 341 132 kV substations, in addition to 25 132 kV substations under construction.”



