DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level delegation from Huawei, headed by Philip Gan, President of the Middle East and Central Asia.

The meeting, held during GITEX Global 2025, discussed ways to enhance co-operation between the two sides in digital transformation, including the deployment of smart infrastructure and advanced information and communications technology solutions to support Dubai’s journey in building a sustainable, innovation-led digital economy.

The meeting was attended by Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital and Group CEO of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA; Waleed Bin Salman, Vice Chairman – Energy at Digital DEWA; Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA; and Rashid Alahmedi, Chief Operating Officer of InfraX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA.

During the meeting, Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s efforts to support the UAE’s ambitious strategies, including the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and the UAE Fourth Industrial Revolution Strategy, which aim to consolidate the country’s position as a global hub for economic growth based on knowledge and innovation. Al Tayer also highlighted DEWA’s achievement of global results that surpass the performance of leading utilities in Europe and the US.

Al Tayer emphasised that the co-operation between DEWA and its Digital DEWA subsidiaries on one hand, and Huawei on the other, aims to develop innovative technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability in the energy and water sectors, improve the overall user experience and provide more efficient and sustainable services.

This co-operation supports DEWA’s strategy to enhance digital transformation and adopt Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and artificial intelligence across its operations and services, supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ to consolidate Dubai's position among the top 10 digital economies in the world and realise the vision of the wise leadership for a more sustainable and innovative future.

DEWA’s partnership with Huawei includes several pioneering digital projects, most notably the establishment of Moro’s Green Data Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. This is the world’s largest solar-powered data centre according to Guinness World Records.