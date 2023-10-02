DEWA and ACWA Power-led consortium established Noor Energy 1 as a project company to design, build, and operate the fourth phase of the solar park.

The Dubai utility provider holds a 51% stake in the company, ACWA Power (25%) and the Chinese Silk Road Fund (24%).

The fourth phase uses three hybrid technologies to produce clean energy: 600MW from a parabolic basin complex (three units of 200MW each), 100MW from the world’s tallest solar power tower at 262.44 metres (based on Molten Salt technology), and 250MW from photovoltaic solar panels.

So far, 717MW have been commissioned from this phase, including installing more than 790,000 photovoltaic solar panels and more than 63,600 parabolic trough collectors. The project integrates 70,000 mirrors (heliostats) that track the sun’s movement.

The construction of the first unit of the fourth phase project of 100MW capacity from the solar tower, the second unit of 200MW from the parabolic basin complex and 217 MW from photovoltaic solar panels are 100% complete.

The third unit of 200MW from the parabolic basin complex and 33MW from photovoltaic solar panels are 87.1% complete.

