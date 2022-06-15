Caterpillar, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipment, has announced that its Saudi dealer Zahid Tractor has been selected by the main contractor to supply power solutions that deliver 32 MW of prime power for one of kingdom's most ambitious developments.

The Red Sea Project, a 28,000-sq-km regenerative tourism destination, is currently under development along Saudi Arabia’s west coast.

As per the deal, Zahid Tractor will be supplying 69 generator sets capable of running on both conventional diesel and B100 biodiesel to supply energy during the construction phase of The Red Sea Project.

The project leverages Caterpillar’s expertise in supplying and maintaining field-proven power solutions that have enabled operation on various hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), biodiesel, and blended fuel products for more than a decade.

On completion, the luxury tourist destination will include a total of 16 hotels, an international airport and other commercial operations scheduled for completion in 2023, it stated.

Zahid Tractor has already delivered, installed and commissioned most of the generator sets in weather-resistant, sound-attenuated enclosures that are currently being used to support construction activities and workforce accommodations.

It is also addressing uptime needs through Customer Value Agreements (CVAs), which include customer technician training, regular maintenance at scheduled intervals, and around-the-clock, on-demand technical support.

Additionally, most of the units are equipped with Cat Connect Remote Access Monitoring (RAM), Caterpillar’s advanced data visualization, reporting and alert offering, it added.

Bart Myers, the General Manager for Caterpillar Large Electric Power, said: "The Red Sea Project is a global showcase for demonstrating how large-scale economic development projects can incorporate sustainability into their operations to help them achieve their business goals."

Managed by The Red Sea Development Company, the Red Sea Project is one of three giga-projects included in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

With sustainability at its core, it encompasses an archipelago of more than 90 islands, desert landscapes, mountain canyons, dormant volcanoes, and ancient cultural and heritage sites.

It will also include hotels, residential properties, leisure, commercial and entertainment amenities, supported by infrastructure that emphasizes renewable energy, water conservation and re-use, and a circular waste management system for achieving zero waste to landfill goals.

Myers pointed out that both Caterpillar and Zahid Tractor have the advanced technologies and local expertise needed to support every phase of this high-profile project and help attain its business and sustainability targets.

He pointed out that Caterpillar delivers innovative power systems engineered for sustainability, durability, reliability and value.

The company offers worldwide product support, with parts and services packaged in customer value agreements available through the Cat authorized dealer network.

In addition, dealer technicians are trained to provide a comprehensive range of maintenance and services that helps customers optimize the total cost of ownership of Cat equipment, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).