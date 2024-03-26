Algeria has broken ground for a new solar power project with a capacity of 200 MW as part of a scheme to build 15 such stations.

Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab laid the foundation stone for the project in the Northeastern El-Mghair Province on Monday, Elkhabar and other newspapers said.

The new plant, to be completed within 14 months, is one of 15 solar power parks approved by the government with a capacity of 2,000 megawatts (MW) within a drive to expand reliance on renewable energy sources.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.