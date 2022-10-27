Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) has deployed leak detection system supplied by Aesthetix for its 450-kilometre long Rabigh to Jeddah and Rabigh to Mastorah (RJM) Water Transmission System.

The project aims to enhance availability of water in the Makkah region, and includes a reservoir, water-pumping stations, long-haul water pipeline systems, hydraulic control systems, communication setup, and a control centre.

“Aesthetix has designed, manufactured, and supplied the Pipeline Leak Detection System (PLDS) for the project, which will assist in maintaining constant monitoring of the water transmission,” the Dubai-based company said in a press statement.

The Rabigh to Jeddah stretch has a capacity of 1.25 million cubic metres per day (m3/day) while the Rabigh to Mastorah (RJM) stretch has a capacity of 50,000 m3/day.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)