EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), the main off-taker for water and electricity projects in Abu Dhabi, announced on Wednesday that it has signed a clean energy supply agreement with hospital operator Mediclinic Middle East.

The agreement will see EWEC’s clean energy sources powering 100 per cent of the electricity consumption of Mediclinic’s Abu Dhabi hospitals and medical centres for a full operating year, EWEC said in a press statement.

EWEC will provide Mediclinic with Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) that will guarantee the clean origin of the hospital group’s electricity consumption under a scheme launched by Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE). The tradeable digital certificates, launched in August 2021 for Abu Dhabi based entities, guarantee the source that the specific standard unit of energy (1MWh) was generated from.

EWEC Commercial Executive Director Francois Brice said the CEC scheme enables Abu Dhabi based companies to support the UAE Net Zero Strategic Initiative by decarbonising their energy consumption.

David Hadley, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East, added that the agreement with EWEC will help reduce the company’s carbon footprint while moving it towards the goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

