Saudi Arabia - Over 35% (32.25%) of houses in Saudi Arabia have thermal insulation, said the General Authority for Statistics’ (GASTAT) in a report titled “Household Energy Statistics for 2021”.

Saudi Arabia’s population benefiting from electricity services reached 100% through various electricity sources, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing the report.

99.33% of houses are connected to the public electricity network, 0.55% are connected to private network, and 0.11% benefit from electricity services using private generators as a source of electricity, the remaining 0.01%of houses use other sources of electricity.

As for the usage of solar energy, the statistics show that around 2.02% of households across the Kingdom use solar energy in their houses. In terms of cooking fuel, the statistics revealed that around 81.93% of households use gas as their primary cooking fuel.

According to the GASTAT, 63.94% of households utilize electrical energy saving devices in their houses, while 57.55% of households would want to spend some money on electricity rationalization devices. The percentage of households in the Kingdom that wish to use solar (PV) energy in their houses is around 52.42%.

Household consumption of fuels such as diesel (fuel oil), kerosene, and gas (butane) in all regions of the Kingdom increased in 2021 compared to previous years. Gas (butane gas) accounted for the biggest part of the total household fuel consumption, representing 98.62% of the total fuel consumption in 2021. The volume of diesel (fuel oil) consumption was the lowest, representing 0.23% of the total fuel consumption in 2021.

