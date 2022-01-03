The Saudi Ministry of Health in cooperation with the National Cen?ter for Privatization & Public-private partnership (NCP), has sought expressions of interest (EOI) for the development of two key medical cities in the kingdom.

The King Faisal Medical City (KFMC) will come up in Asir region, while the Prince Mohammad bin Abdul Aziz Medical City (PMMC) will be located at Sakaka in the Al-Jouf region.

The projects are being tendered as a PPP under a model of Design, Build, Finance, Operate (with no clinical operations), Maintenance and Transfer.?

The health ministry, supported by NCP, has completed all required studies and legal work for KFMC which will have a bed capacity of 1,024 serving southern regions, and PMMC which will have a bed capacity of 442 beds serving northern regions.

According to MOH, the winning private bidder will be responsible for completing the construction of the medical cities with an innovative design aimed at providing health services on global standards.

The deadline for submitting the EOIs has been set at January 10.

