The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCzone) has awarded two contracts for the supply of rubber fenders, crane rails for Sokhna Port within the framework of the Sokhna Port development plan, which involves the construction of new basins, berths and other facilities.

Yehia Zaki, Chairman of SCZone and General Hossam El Din Mostafa, Chairman of the Roads and Bridges Authority, signed a contract with Paul Welling, President of Trelleborg Marine Systems for supplying and installing marine rubber fenders and other quay equipment, SCZone said in a press statement.

The second contract was signed with Nabil Tadros, General Manager of Sigma Supplies Company, to supply crane rails, the statement said.

Zaki said SCZone had signed a 20-billion-Egyptian-pound ($1.3 billion) contract with The General Authority for Roads and Bridges to develop the Sokhna Port, adding that the whole project would be completed in two years matching the timeline for the completion of Ain Sokhna - Alamein City high-speed passenger and freight railway project.

The development of Sokhna Port, the statement said, consists of the construction of 4 new basins with 18 kilometres of new berths with 18- 8.5 metres depth, storage yards spread over an area of ​​5.6 million square metres, logistic zones spread over an area of ​5.3 square km and served by a 33-kilometre-long railway network connected to the high-speed railway, arterial road with a length of approximately 14 km to connect the berths and the port and the construction of a 1050-metre-long breakwater.

The basins being constructed will support container terminals, bulk terminals, coal terminals, general merchandise terminals, chemical terminals, a rolling stock station, and a multi-purpose station.

(1 US Dollar = 15.74 Egyptian Pounds)

