France-headquartered Technip Energies announced on Wednesday that it has been awarded a contract by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to update the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for the Ghasha mega project including the integration of carbon capture into the development.

Technip Energies said in a press statement that the overall objective of the updated FEED will be to further optimise the project costs as well as to accelerate the integration of carbon capture, adding that the CO2 capture, dehydration and export will reinforce ADNOC’s decarbonisation and sustainability commitments.

The Ghasha project is part of the Ghasha Concession where ADNOC's strategic partners include Eni (25 percent), Wintershall Dea (10 percent), OMV (5 percent), and LUKOIL (5 percent), according to the press statement. The project aims to develop the untapped oil and gas reserves from the Ghasha Concession fields which is the world’s largest offshore sour gas development. The Concession area is expected to produce over 1.5 billion standard cubic feet per day of natural gas, as well as condensate and oil.

The start of production from the concession is expected in 2025, ramping up to full production by the end of the decade.

Marco Villa, Chief Operating Officer of Technip Energies, stated: “We are very proud to have been awarded this FEED which will be one of the largest ultra-sour gas project Technip Energies has worked on. This award is recognition of the strong competencies in gas processing as well as the relationship and trust that ADNOC has with Technip Energies for such strategic project. As part of our energy transition journey, we will contribute to a robust design of carbon capture and transportation for enhanced oil recovery, a critical element of this project. For the past four decades, we have been committed to ADNOC through added value services and continued our commitment to expand local execution capabilities and enhance In-Country Value.”

