Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said on Monday that it has added 1,200 megawatts (MW) from its Hassyan Power Complex to its installed capacity.

The Dubai utility said in a statement that further 600 MW will be added in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an additional 600 MW by the third quarter of 2023, raising the total capacity of Hassyan Power Complex to 2,400MW.

DEWA's existing Jebel Ali Power Plant and Water Desalination Complex has a total production capacity of 9,547 MW of electricity.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said DEWA’s total production capacity is now 13,417 MW, which also includes 1,527 MW of renewable energy using photovoltaic solar panels from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Al Tayer said converting Hassyan to natural gas supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

The Hassyan Power Complex includes an under-construction desalination project with a production capacity of 120 Million Imperial Gallons Per Day using Reverse Osmosis (RO) and the Independent Water Producer model.

(Writing by N Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)