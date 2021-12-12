Muscat: OQ Group will celebrate the operation of the largest manufacturing project in the Sultanate of Oman 'Liwa Plastic Industries Complex' on December 20, 2021.

"OQ Group celebrates on December 20 the operation of the Liwa Plastic Industries Complex, which cost OMR 2.7 billion. Its achievement comes as part of the government's plans to diversify sources of income and boost manufacturing industries as one of the investment projects in the petrochemical sector," Oman News Agency (ONA) said in a statement.

Eng Kamil bin Bakheet Al Shanfari, Acting CEO of the Refineries and Petrochemicals Sector said: "The Liwa Plastic Industries Complex is the largest manufacturing project in the Sultanate of Oman implemented by OQ. The complex aims to boost the sector by producing 838,000 tonnes per year of polyethylene and about 215,000 tonnes per year of polypropylene."

"The complex consists of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) extraction factory in the Fahud area, a gas steam cracking unit and a polymer production unit at Sohar Port," Eng. Khalid bin Rashid Al Ghaithi, Director General of Operations of Liwa Plastic Industries Complex, said.