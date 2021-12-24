Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel (JSIS), the biggest steel mill of the Sultanate of Oman, says output from its integrated complex located in Sohar Port and Freezone scaled record highs this month.

Production of reinforcement steel bars (rebars) at its Rolling Mill soared to a record 6,222 metric tons per day on December 18, 2021, surpassing its previous peak of 5,716 metric tons, the Indian-owned steelmaker said in a recent post.

“The biggest Omani steelmaker continues to implement various solutions to improve production efficiency. This strategy resulted in a new record output in December,” it stated.

Jindal Shadeed, until recently a subsidiary of Indian-based conglomerate Jindal Steel and Power (JSP), operates an integrated complex that includes a 1.8 million tons per annum (MTPA) gas-based Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) plant which produces Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) and Hot DRI (HDRI), a 2.4 MTPA Steel Melt Shop and a 1.4 MTPA rebar rolling mill. The latter, featuring equipment from Danieli of Italy, produces reinforcement steel bars (rebars) for the construction and infrastructure sector, conforming to all international standards in sizes ranging from 8mm to 40mm.

Using steel billets produced in-house for its rebar output, the rolling mill churned out 268 tons per hour (tph) of 20mm rebars on December 18, when Jindal Shadeed bested its own previous record in rebar production. This translated into a new world record of 6,222 metric tons of rebars during a 24-hour period, the company said, crediting the feat to ‘Team Rolling Mill’ at Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel.

The new production milestone comes less than a year after the parent company, JSPML [Jindal Steel & Power (Mauritius) Limited], announced the completion of the sale of its entire shareholding in the Omani steel complex to Vulcan Steel (Mauritius) for a consideration estimated around $1 billion. The latter is a subsidiary of Mauritius-based Templar Investments, described as part of the original JSP Promoter Group.