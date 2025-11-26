UK-based welding specialist CRC Evans announced on Tuesday that it has won a major contract for Package 9 of Saudi Arabia’s Master Gas III (MGS III) network expansion.

The scope includes welding and construction on a 56-inch, 150-kilometre pipeline, where CRC Evans will deploy its Internal Welding Technology and Dual Torch Systems, supported by services from its Dammam base, according to a company press statement.

The award follows the company’s performance on Package 4, it added.

Chief Executive Mauro Piasere said the new award strengthens CRC Evans’ expansion in the Middle East and reflects “the trust placed in CRC Evans to deliver innovative solutions that advance the region’s energy ambitions” under Saudi Vision 2030.

The Master Gas III programme, led by Aramco, is one of Saudi Arabia’s largest energy infrastructure initiatives, designed to expand the Kingdom’s gas transmission capacity and serve customers in the industrial, utility and other sectors.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

