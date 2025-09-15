The UAE Crescent Petroleum company is offering large quantities of natural gas to Iraq to fuel its power facilities, its CEO has said.



“We have made an offer to the Iraqi government to supply gas to the Ministry of Electricity… We are still awaiting a response from the ministry for the supply of the quantities that it requests,” Crescent Petroleum’s CEO Abdullah Al-Qadi said.



He told Iraq’s Shafaq News agency last week that the company is ready to supply Iraq with around 100 million cubic feet per day, which is enough to feed facilities for the production of 500 megawatts (MW).



“In the next three years, we are ready to increase supplies to Iraq to 400 million cubic feet for the generation of 2,000 MW,” Al-Qadi said.

According to an April 2025 article in UAE-based english language newspaper Khaleej Times, the ADX-listed Dana Gas and its partner Crescent Petroleum, the oldest private oil and gas company in the Middle East, together with their partners in the Pearl Petroleum Consortium have announced that cumulative production from Khor Mor, Iraq’s largest non-associated gas field, has reached 500 million barrels of oil equivalent (Mmboe), highlighting the level of development and growth from the Khor Mor field in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) since 2008.

The field is currently undergoing major expansions to boost its production capacity, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2026.

In 2023, as part of Iraq’s fifth licensing round, Crescent Petroleum signed three contracts with the Iraqi Oil Ministry, including the Khasham Al-Ahmar-Injana concession, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

The contracts aimed to extract 400 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, within one and a half years, from different blocks in Diyala, Muthanna, and Basra.

(Writing by N. Saeed; Editing by Sona Nambiar)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.