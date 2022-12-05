Two Kuwaiti companies have won oil contracts in the Gulf state with a combined value of around 78.8 million Kuwaiti dinars ($260 million), a newspaper said on Monday.

The Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Co (Heisco) won a contract for the construction of pipelines in oil areas managed by the government-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) in North Kuwait with a value of 68.5 million dinars ($226.05 million), the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

Gulf SPIC Company won a project for the supply of equipment at KOC’s oil facilities in the North worth around 10.35 million dinars ($33.35 million), the paper said.

“KOC has obtained approval from the Central Agency for Public Tenders to award the two contracts to those companies,” it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

