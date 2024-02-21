MUSCAT, FEB 20

Swedish energy firm Tethys Oil has announced the signing of contract for a drilling rig with Gulf Oilfield Services (GOS) in preparation for the drilling of its first exploration well, Kunooz-1, on Block 58, onshore Oman.

Dr Fredrik Robelius, CTO and General Manager of Block 58, signed the contract on behalf of Tethys Oil. The signatory for GOS was CEO Ali al Busaidi. The ceremony was attended by Magnus Nordin, Tethys Oil’s Managing Director.

Gulf Oilfield Services SPC is fully owned by Kuwait Drilling Company KSC (KDC) and has been drilling in Block 7 Oman, contracted with Hydrocarbon Finder E&P, utilizing heavy rigs since May 2022. The company has achieved zero Lost Time Incidents (LTI), including one full year achieving goal zero milestones. In less than two years, the company has managed to achieve more than 60 percent Omanisation.

KDC as the parent company of GOS, is one of the first drilling contractors in the region and has been drilling oil and gas wells since the early 1960’s with a comprehensive experience in all type of wells, from shallow to deep wells.

“We are very pleased to have signed a drilling rig contract with GOS for the first exploration well on the Kunooz prospect as they have a strong track-record of safe and efficient drilling operations. We plan to commence drilling on the high-potential prospect, estimated to hold unrisked recoverable prospective resources of more than 100 mmbo, in mid-April,” said Magnus Nordin, Managing Director of Tethys Oil.

