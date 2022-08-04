ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone (ADAFZ), a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Airports, announced that Servomex, the global expert in gas analysis, officially launched its operations at the airport freezone.

As a leading provider of reliable, accurate and stable gas measurement solutions to industries worldwide, Servomex will provide essential gas-related services to the local market whilst serving clients and customers across critical industries from its new Middle East Office at ADAFZ.

Servomex designs, manufactures, and distributes a wide range of industrial gas analysis products and services, including combustion analysers, process analysers, emissions analysers, sensing technology, service and support, and integrated solutions internationally.

Adel Al Tahri, Vice President of Sales and Free Zone Services, ADAFZ, said, "Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone is delighted to welcome Servomex into our rapidly growing business ecosystem. The company’s profile, reputation and track record for delivering value and success to its customers is in line with the caliber of tenants we look for at our freezone. The experience and expertise this specialised company offers are unparalleled in the region, and the opportunity to work with such a unique free zone partner is one that we are eager to explore long-term."

Following a successful onboarding phase, the establishment of Servomex offers a unique business line for the UAE and wider region, and will boost partnership opportunities with existing ADAFZ clients, who require their specialised products and services.

Afzal Khan, General Manager, Servomex Middle East LLC, added, "For Servomex, our set-up at ADAFZ marks the latest stage of our commitment to oversee operational expansion across local and regional markets. Given the benefits, support and opportunities available through ADAFZ, our business is now well positioned to accommodate new and existing customers with the latest gas analysis services and solutions across high-priority sectors. Moreover, we are excited by pipeline possibilities that will enable us to make even more valuable contributions to ADAFZ and the local and regional marketplaces."

In close proximity to two international airports in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, ADAFZ offers its customers the opportunity to do business with full airside and landside accessibility, achieving their objectives whilst supporting growth of both the aviation sector and Abu Dhabi’s diversification drive.

Abu Dhabi Airports Freezone presents partners with a host of unique and attractive opportunities and benefits, including strategic locations, access to international markets advanced technological infrastructure, and end-to-end logistics solutions.

To further support partners, ADAFZ plans to hold a service workshop with Servomex within the freezone for local companies.