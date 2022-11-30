Saudi Aramco has discovered two new unconventional natural gas fields in the Eastern region, Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz announced on Wednesday.

Awtad unconventional gas field has been discovered southwest of Ghawar field, 142 km southwest of Al-Hofuf. the minister said in a statement issued by the energy ministry.

Gas flowed from Awtad-108001 well at a rate of 10 million standard cubic feet per day (SCFD), along with 740 barrels of condensate/day, and from Awtad-100921 well at a rate of 16.9 million SCFD, along with 165 barrels of condensate/day.

The Minister said AlDahna unconventional gas field was discovered 230 km southwest of Dhahran. Gas flowed from AlDahna-4 well at a rate of 8.1 million SCFD, and from AlDahna-370100 well at a rate of 17.5 million SCFD, along with a daily 362 barrels of condensate/day.

He said discoveries would not only increase the Kingdom’s natural gas reserves but also support the Liquid Fuel Displacement Programme [which aims to reduce the consumption of petroleum and petroleum products by utilities].

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)