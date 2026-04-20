Saipem has been awarded two contracts worth $400 million by Aramco for water injection works at Safaniya offshore oil field in the Arabian Gulf. The two new agreements push the Italian engineering company’s year-to-date total for the field to $800 million.

All three contracts were issued as Contract Release Purchase Orders (CRPOs) under an existing Long-Term Agreement (LTA) with Aramco.

CRPO 154, first of the two contracts awarded last week, covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of:

One water injection tie-in platform

Two water injection wellheads

Around 5 km of 24-inch pipelines

Approximately 15 km of 15kV subsea cables

The second contract, CRPO 155, includes EPCI works for:

Four water injection wellheads

Associated subsea facilities

Previously, in February 2026, Saipem was awarded additional CRPO under LTA worth $500 million for the Safaniya oil field. It included EPCI of:

A 48-inch trunkline, comprising approximately 65 km offshore and 12 km onshore

Associated subsea facilities

The offshore installation works will be executed using construction vessels already deployed in the region while fabrication activities will be carried out at Saipem’s Saudi yard by Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators Co. Ltd., supporting localisation and industrial capability development in the Kingdom.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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