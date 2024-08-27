Salalah: OQ Gas Networks (OQGN), the exclusive operator of Oman’s Natural Gas Transmission Network, celebrated the inauguration of Saib Project, an additional gas pipeline in Dhofar Governorate with a length of 208 km to the tune of OMR76 million.

The inauguration ceremony was held under the patronage of HH Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar, along with government officials, community leaders, OQGN Board of Directors and key stakeholders and contractors.

Saib Project aligns with OQGN’s strategic goals to expand the gas network’s capacity in response to rising population, urban development, and economic growth.

With the inauguration of the project, the capacity of the gas network will increase by 60% from 10 million cubic metres per day to 16 million cubic metres per day.

The project consists of two loops, the first loop with a length of 32km at Hubara, in the wilayat of Haima, and the second loop with a length of 176 km from Harweel to Raysut station in Salalah with a total of 208 km of 32-inch pipeline alongside the existing 24-inch pipeline.

The project scope includes the extension of 6 block valve stations along with 3 new launching and receiving stations.

A total of 16,978 pipes (each with a 32-inch diameter and 12.5 m length) were transported to the work sites crossing mountainous terrains within Governorate of Dhofar and Al Wusta.

Eng. Mansoor Ali Al Abdali, CEO of OQGN, said: “The inauguration of the Saib project in Dhofar Governorate is a significant milestone in our company’s projects records. It addresses the increasing demand for gas in the region and underscores our commitment to supporting local communities and fostering economic development in line with Oman vision 2040.”

“Completing the Saib Project represents a major advancement in strengthening the natural gas infrastructure in the Sultanate of Oman. This strategic expansion not only meets the growing energy needs of Dhofar Governorate but also highlights our dedication to sustainable growth and our determination to lead the transition to clean energy in the near future,” he added.

Over the past 10 years, OQGN has maintained an impressive gas availability rate of 99.9%, with no interruptions in supply.

It has successfully transported approximately 40 billion cubic metres of natural gas and operates around 4,031 kilometres of gas pipelines throughout the Sultanate of Oman.

Along with this project, OQGN has actively supported its In-Country Value (ICV) initiatives by investing OMR11.5 million in local materials and services for project implementation.

The project also engaged the local community, employing more than 380 Omanis during its execution.

Additionally, it focused on developing national talent to meet the highest international standards, providing comprehensive training for employees in critical areas such as health, safety, and the environment, among other fields.

Driven by the company’s values of promoting HSE corporate practices, the project has accomplished more than three million man-hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI).

It is worth noting that OQGN acts as a key link connecting gas producers with gas consumers working in key sectors for raw material production or electricity generation, such as LNG, power generation, water desalination, oil and gas, industrial and commercial plants (petrochemical plants, fertilizer plants, aluminium plants and steel plants).

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

