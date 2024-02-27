In a notable triumph for Oman’s upstream energy services sector, the subsidiary of a local Exploration & Production (E&P) company has announced the successful start-up of natural gas from its offshore license in the Dutch North Sea off the Netherlands.

Petrogas E&P Netherlands, a subsidiary of Oman-based Petrogas E&P (part of MB Holding), has commenced first gas production from three wells in its A15 license off the Dutch coast. The company owns and operates interests in the A and B blocks (including the A15 and B17 licenses) in the Dutch North Sea.

“Petrogas E&P Netherlands is pleased to announce, along with our partners EBN, Rockrose and TAQA, that we have achieved first gas on the 12th February 2024 with our A15 project in the Dutch North Sea,” it said in a recent post.

“Having taken project sanction end-March 2022, we have worked hard with our key contracting partners Enersea, HSM Offshore Energy, Heerema Marine Contractors, Allseas, Noble Drilling, Bluestream and DCN Diving to construct and install our ‘zero emission’ A15 platform, drill and complete three wells, safely and without environmental incident. All three wells are now online, providing much needed domestic gas to the Netherlands,” it further added.

Aside from its interests in Dutch Blocks A and B, Petrogas E&P Netherlands also owns and operates a number of fields in Blocks P and Q. The company has been active in the upstream energy sector in the Netherlands since the mid-1960s, and producing oil since 1982.

Elsewhere in Europe, Petrogas E&P also has interests in Denmark, Germany and the UK. In Africa, it has assets in Area A in Egypt, while in Oman, it has a 50% stake in Block 5 through its subsidiary Mazoon Petrogas E&P LLC. Furthermore, Petrogas Rima LLC has a 75% working interest in Rima Satellites Small Fields Service contract with Petroleum Development Oman.

