Oman LNG announced the signing of Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) to deliver a total of 1 million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) of LNG from Oman LNG to BP yesterday November 20th.

The Free-on-Board Agreement, will begin in 2026 and will span over a period of nine years.

Chief Executive Offficer of Oman LNG, Hamed Al Naamany, shared the following, “ The Sale and Purchase Agreement with BP unlocks new opportunities to leverage Oman’s presence in the global energy trade. The expected revenues will not only support the national economy but also support other the energy transition, pragmatically”.

Earlier in October, Oman LNG signed multiple shareholder agreements for the supply of 10.4 million metric tonnes of LNG. An amount of 0.4 million metric tonnes was intentionally left out for the spot market.

