Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) reviewed the feasibility study prepared by US-based Honeywell UOP for the upgrade of the Zawiya Oil Refinery, the country’s largest operational refining facility, the company said in a press statement issued on Monday.

Located in Zawiya, 45-kilometres west of capital Tripoli, the refinery has a processing capacity of 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) and is connected to the 300,000 bpd Sharara oilfield.

The study found that upgrading the refinery and its operational systems would enable it to meet a substantial portion of domestic gasoline demand, reduce reliance on fuel imports and lower the financial burden of subsidising imported fuel, the statement said.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

