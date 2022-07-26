Libya’s National Oil Company (NOC) said that the country’s largest gas field Alfaragh has begun the process of pumping gas to the Electrical Sarir station.

The Alfaragh field is one of Waha Oil Company’s fields and is located 60 km southwest of the Jalu field.

NOC explained that this process will contribute to reducing the hours of electricity cut-off as the Electrical Sarir station enters the electricity network.

Over the next few months, crude oil production is expected to reach one million and two hundred thousand barrels per day. – TradeArabia News Service

