Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its GC-28 Effluent Water Short Term Mitigation Project in West Kuwait by the first quarter of 2024.

GC28 is one of KOC’s two oil gathering centres in West Kuwait.

“The Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued on 9 July 2023 and the deadline for the bid submission was scheduled on 9 October 2023. The main agreement is expected to be signed by end of first quarter 2024,” the source told Zawya Projects.

A total of 36 companies were qualified in the RFP stage, he said.

The scope of work is to carry out procurement, fabrication, construction, installation, piping tie-ins to the existing system and all associated Mechanical, Instrumentation, Electrical, Civil and Cathodic Protection works, to provide additional effluent water handling facilities at GC-28.

The works include site survey, piping, pumps, valves, corrosion monitoring stations, design of pipe supports, platforms, pre-engineered pump sheds, foundations, switch board panel, associated remote control panel and annunciator panels, trenches, material specification, painting, coating, erection, inspection, demolition wherever necessary, testing, pre-commissioning, commissioning and performance tests.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026, a second source told Zawya Projects, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $80 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.