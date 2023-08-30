A Kuwaiti company said on Wednesday it has won a contract for construction works at a Saudi Aramco oil facility in the Eastern Saudi port of Ras Tanura.

The Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (Heisco), which is listed on the Kuwait bourse, said its affiliate in the Gulf Kingdom signed the deal with Ennpi Saudi Arabia, the main contractor of a project to install refrigeration units and storage tanks in Ras Tanura.

In a disclosure statement on Kuwait’s bourse, Heisco said the contract includes “civil and mechanical construction works” in Aramco’s Ras Tanura facilities.

“The value of the contract amounts to 500 million Saudi riyals ($133 million) with a duration of 28 months,” the statement said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

