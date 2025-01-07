OPEC member Kuwait is planning to invite bids for a $1 billion crude oil flow pipeline within a month as part of a project to lift output capacity to nearly 3 million barrels-per-day in 2025, a Kuwaiti newspaper reported on Monday.

The state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), which manages the Gulf state's upstream sector, will issue tenders for the pipeline and award the contract within six months, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said.

It quoted “informed” sources in Kuwait as saying it is the largest single pipeline contract in KOC’s history and would serve oilfields in North Kuwait.

“KOC has decided to issue one tender for the pipeline network to ensure there will be no interruption to oil flow...this is unlike in the past when the company would split such large projects into smaller contractors,” the paper said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa