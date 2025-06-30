Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi has inspected the butane gas circulation monitoring project, which uses the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system, at Petroleum Gas Company (Petrogas), according to a statement.

The inspection tour comes after the system’s full rollout across all company sites nationwide.

During his visit, Badawi stressed the importance of implementing the SCADA system for butane gas, depicting it as a strategic and vital commodity that citizens use in their daily lives.

The minister also highlighted the need to coordinate with relevant authorities to ensure that butane cylinders reach citizens at approved standard weights.

Both the Ministry of Petroleum and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) stand ready to provide all necessary support to advance the sustainable development of the butane circulation and distribution network, ensuring safe and reliable delivery to citizens.

Mohamed Ibrahim Farhat, Chairman of Petrogas, noted that the SCADA project enables real-time tracking of butane stock levels across all company locations nationwide, linking them directly to the petroleum products transportation and circulation monitoring center at EGPC.

The SCADA system deploys the latest digital transformation technologies to monitor distributed quantities and streamline workflows across the sector, added Farhat.

He also outlined the company’s digital transformation roadmap for butane systems extending through 2028.

The roadmap includes major projects, such as the tank gauging system for measuring butane stock in storage tanks, a fleet monitoring and management system for tanker trucks, and a data management system for butane cylinder filling equipment..

