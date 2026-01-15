KUWAIT CITY - The net production of Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) refineries during the past year reached 64,262,000 metric tons (excluding losses) for the fiscal year ending last March.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) is working on reducing losses in refining operations at the Al-Zour Refinery.

According to informed sources, the refinery’s total production capacity during the last fiscal year reached 26,005,000 tons, with losses totaling 1,085,000 tons, resulting in a net production of 24,262,000 tons, in addition to waste.

The Al-Zour Refinery’s strategy for reducing losses involves eliminating natural gas from the flare gas unit at the liquefied natural gas import facility and replacing it with nitrogen gas, which also helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Plans to minimize losses and waste include continuous and immediate maintenance and cleaning of all production lines and pipelines related to the refinery’s crude oil supply.

An official document revealed the quantities of refined products produced by the Al-Zour refinery in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Low-sulfur fuel oil ranked first among the refinery’s products, at 12,167,000 metric tons.

Gas oil and diesel came second at approximately 5,473,000 metric tons. Kerosene and jet fuel ranked third at 3,352,000 metric tons, followed by naphtha in fourth place at around 2,710,000 metric tons. Granulated sulfur ranked fifth at 732,000 metric tons, while liquefied gas came seventh at approximately 1,166,000 metric tons.

Other miscellaneous products totaled about 318,000 metric tons, bringing the refinery’s net production to 24,918,000 metric tons.

Regarding the integration of Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) under the Kuwait National Petroleum Corporation (KNPC), the sources said the main focus is on unifying tender and bidding regulations to streamline procedures.

They confirmed that joint coordination is progressing positively, with full cooperation from middle management on both sides.

The sources highlighted ongoing coordination and follow-up in various departments, particularly the Contracts and Warehousing departments, adding that integrated teams and internal committees have been established by both companies to define shared responsibilities.

They revealed that KIPIC’s total workforce currently stands at 1,431 employees, including 1,384 Kuwaitis, reflecting a Kuwaitization rate of 96.72 percent.

