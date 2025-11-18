Kuwait - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced a non-divisible international public tender for Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) for the supply of chemicals and gas cylinders for KOTC’s fleet, in accordance with the specified terms and conditions.

KPC stated that the tender is open from the date of publication in the official gazette “Kuwait al-Youm” with a deadline for submitting bids on December 16, 2025.

It also announced a separate tender for the supply of printer ink cartridges, with a tender period from November 16 to December 16.

KPC announced a tender for the supply, installation, operation, and maintenance of a cybersecurity training and awareness platform, starting on November 16. The preliminary meeting is scheduled for November 26, with the closing date for bids set for November 16.

It explained that the tender is internal and public, open to specialized companies, and indivisible. Alternative bids are not allowed, and participants cannot attend the preliminary meeting without proving they have obtained the tender documents.

Participants must also notify KPC of the names and positions of their nominees at least two days before the meeting. No individual or group may register under multiple names or submit more than one bid during the classification process, except for alternative bids.

However, an individual owning shares in separate companies, each with its own legal personality, finances, engineers, employees, and administrative structure, may register themselves and each of their independent companies during the classification process. Any bid submitted in violation of these rules will be considered null and void.

Meanwhile, KOC announced a tender for the investment of vacant companyowned spaces located in Ahmadi City and other locations – Mini 1B – within the KOC complex. The tender period is from November 16 to December 22, 2025.

The Higher Procurement Committee for KPC and its subsidiaries recently held a meeting to open several bids, including one from Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC), and reviewed tenders and transactions exceeding KD 75,000.

The committee discussed the reports and bid opening schedules and forwarded them to the relevant company for review, requesting the submission of necessary recommendations within 30 days. This included a tender for security services at the KGOC headquarters.

