Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its Water Injection Plant IV (WIP IV) project in South Kuwait in the second quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details said.

“KOC is expected to award the contract in April 2026, with project completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The tender was issued in August 2024, with bid submissions postponed to 19 October 2025.

The EPC scope covers construction and installation of a new water injection plant, associated pipelines, gathering manifolds, high-pressure separation systems, water treatment units, injection facilities, safety systems and new well pads.

Last month, Bahrain-based industry news portal Trade Arabia had reported that UK’s Petrofac International submitted the lowest bid at 453.7 million Kuwaiti dinars ($1.47 billion) for the project, while India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T) bid KWD 488.3 million ($1.5 billion).

KOC had prequalified seven other international firms, including Técnicas Reunidas, Saipem, Samsung Engineering, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Daewoo Engineering & Construction, and Sinopec units.

