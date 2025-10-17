Oilfield services provider Petrofac said on Friday its ongoing restructuring would leave existing shareholders with no residual value, as it moves to complete the process by November-end.

Petrofac is restructuring its finances under pressure from rising costs and delayed payments, a move that reflects wider challenges facing oilfield service firms in a volatile energy market.

It said its chosen restructuring route, aimed to support operational capability and ongoing delivery, is progressing well, with a lock-up agreement expected shortly.

The company develops and operates infrastructure for oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals, and renewable energy.

In its October 1 update, Petrofac had said it was pursuing multiple restructuring routes, some potentially leaving shareholders with no residual value, and that the final path would be determined by creditor input.

