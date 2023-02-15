Two state-owned Kuwaiti oil companies have invited consultancy bids from five Western firms to study the use of renewable energy to run their facilities, a Kuwait newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The five firms are the UK’s Amec Foster Wheeler, France’s Technip, Germany’s Dornier Suntrace, Worley Engineering of Australia, and the London-based NexantECA.

The Kuwait National Petroleum Company and the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company have asked those firms to submit bids for “consultancy services” involving feasibility studies and other services for the use of renewable energy in the facilities managed by the two companies,” the paper said.

“The sources said the two companies want to follow a trend by most operators in the oil sector to switch to clean fuel mainly solar and wind energy, besides hydrogen production,” it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)