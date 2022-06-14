Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its West Kuwait Area Flowline & Associated works in the third quarter.

“The tender for the main construction contract was issued on 24 March 2022. The main contract is expected to be awarded in early August 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The prequalified bidders are Combined Group Contracting Company, Mechanical Engineering & Contracting Co, Almeer Technical Services Co, Consolidated Contractors Company (Kuwait), Hot Engineering & Construction Co, China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation, Saipem, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, Al Ghanim International General Trading & Contracting Company, Naser M Al Baddah & Partner General Trading & Contracting Company, Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Co, Gulf Spic General Trading & Contracting Company, Galfar Al Misnad Engineering and Contracting, PT Citra Panji Manunggal and Sicim, officials from seven companies confirmed.

The scope includes installation, repair, replacement and modification of flowline and associated works for injection, brackish water and source wells and pipeline network.

The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2024, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)