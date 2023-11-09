Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its Pressure Depletion Compression System and Sulphur Treatment Unit Project at the [Early Production Facility EPF-50 and [Jurassic Production Facility] JPF-3 Facility in North Kuwait, by second quarter 2024, according to a source.

“The request for proposal (RFP) for the EPC contract was issued on 17 September 2023 and the bid submission deadline is on 17 December 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by early April 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The overall project is slated for completion by end of 2026, the source added.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

