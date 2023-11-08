A key development target for Iraq's sixth gas licensing round is the giant Akkas gas field, which contains nearly 5.6 trillion cubic feet of gas, an Iraqi deputy has said.

Ali Al-Mashkoor, a member of the Iraqi Parliament’s Oil and Energy Committee was quoted by the official Iraqi News Agency on Wednesday as saying that the sixth round, announced in June, involves 30 sites and includes mostly areas in Western Iraq, mainly Al-Anbar, the largest Governorate which encompasses borders with Saudi Arabia, Syria and Jordan.

He said foreign companies bidding for gas concession sites can have partners in the project.

“In the sixth round, bidding firms must be serious and have long experience in this field…they will be permitted to have other companies with them on a partnership basis or to hire sub-contractors whether foreign or national companies,” Mashkoor said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

