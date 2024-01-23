Jordan has launched a project to build its first station that will receive gas to supply industrial zones, the official news agency Petra said on Sunday.

The facility is located in the Southern Jordanian port of Aqaba and will supply the industrial zone in the city and other areas, the agency said, quoting Ziad Al-Saaydi, head of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission.

“This project is a strategic investment to support energy security and ensure sufficient gas supplies to industrial zones to cut production costs,” Saaydi said.

Jordan has already built an industry zone fuelled by natural gas in Aqaba as part of plans to attract fresh foreign investments.

Saaydi did not mention project costs, but Abu Dhabi said in 2023 it would fund gas projects in Jordan at a cost of about $70 million.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

