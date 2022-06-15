Mitsubishi Power, a part of Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) announced on Wednesday that it would provide its advanced hydrogen fuel conversion technology to Egypt’s Alexandria National Refining & Petrochemicals Company (ANRPC).

The solution, which will support the refiner’s decarbonisation goals, would be installed at the ANRPC’s refinery in Alexandria, which meets 30 percent of the country’s gasoline demand, according to MHI’s press statement.

The existing heavy fuel oil burner will be replaced, enabling ANRPC to use hydrogen and natural gas as fuel and reduce carbon emissions significantly, the statement said.

Salah Gaber, Chairman & CEO of ANRPC said the solution would help the company to reduce its carbon footprint by 22,000 tonnes annually.

“Modernising existing conventional boilers by enabling fuel conversion is a practical and important milestone to enable Egypt to deliver on its ambitious energy efficiency and decarbonisation goals under the national Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy,” he said.

The press statement said Mitsubishi Power would be responsible for the design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of fuel conversion solutions for the existing 100 tonne/hour boiler, enabling it to fire up to 100 percent hydrogen by the end of 2023.

ANRPC is part of Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC).

