Italian industrial group Maire Tecnimont announced on Tuesday that its subsidiaries Tecnimont and Stamicarbon have been awarded several new contracts and order variations totalling $96 million for licensing, engineering services and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) activities.

The company said in a press statement that the contracts were awarded by international clients in Nigeria, Europe, the Middle East and the Far East.

The statement said Tecnimont has been awarded a FEED [Front End Engineering Design] contract by African Refineries Port Harcourt for a 100,000 barrels per day refining plant, which is due to be operational in 2025. It will be built inside the existing Port Harcourt Refinery complex, where Tecnimont is already executing an EPC contract related to its rehabilitation works.

The contract also includes a feasibility study for an independent section of the plant for the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel or Biojet), which will be based on NextChem’s portfolio of green initiatives, using biowaste as feedstock.

