PHOTO
raq’s State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) is close to signing a preliminary agreement with ExxonMobil covering crude storage, refining, and trading in Asia, according to a report by state-owned Iraq News Agency (INA).
SOMO Director General Alaa Nizar Al-Shatri said the discussions focus on securing storage capacity in Singapore and other Asian locations, as well as potential cooperation on refining and profit-sharing in crude and product trading.
He described Asia as the fastest-growing hub for refining and demand, calling it a strategic priority for Iraq, which is already among the top three to four suppliers of crude oil to China.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani confirmed Saturday that the government held talks to reactivate the Iraqi-Syrian export line and has already started to extend a pipe (Basra-Haditha) with a length of 685 kilometers, which is located in this direction.
Last week, SOMO had signed a memorandum of understanding with Oman’s OQ to develop a 10-million-barrel crude storage project at Ras Markaz near Duqm.
At the end of August, Iraq’s Oil Ministry signed agreements with U.S.-based Schlumberger and Chevron to advance oil and gas projects and said it is also making progress in talks with Kuwait on the joint development of cross-border fields.
In May 2025, a Zawya Projects report said SOMO is pursuing long-term partnerships with major refiners across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and several African markets.
(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Sona Nambiar and Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.