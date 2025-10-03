Solar energy projects awarded to France’s TotalEnergies and other foreign companies will save Iraq nearly 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, an official has revealed.

Iraq is currently using gas oil, gas and other products to run its power facilities and narrow a sharp demand-supply gap created by the damage of some facilities and the erosion of distribution and transmission systems due to lack of maintenance.

A large part of the gas supplies feeding Iraq’s power plants comes from neighboring Iran, which has over the past months slashed supplies to below half the agreed volume of 50 million cubic metres per day.

“Iraq consumes nearly a quarter million bpd of crude oil for energy use…switching to renewable energy will save this quantity,” said Abdul Baqi Khalaf, an oil ministry adviser.

“This will allow Iraq to export more crude and boost revenues…switching to renewable energy is a significant step but it does not mean Iraq will shift away from fossil fuels.”

Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani said key oil facilities will be linked to solar sources as part of plans to lessen their reliance on fossil fuel.

