The construction of Iraq’s biggest crude oil storage facility in Dhi Qar Governorate is 55 percent complete, the Ministry of Planning’s spokesperson Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi said.

He said the total storage capacity of the crude oil depot in Nasiriyah city is 3 million barrels and it will add 500,000 barrels per day to Iraq’s export capacity.

He saud the project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025 and is being built by a Chinese company under oil for projects agreement between Iraq and China.

He said the depot will receive, store and pump heavy and light crude from the fields of the first and second licensing rounds, namely Al-Ahdab, Badra, Al-Gharraf and from the fields partially developed by the Dhi Qar Oil Company, mainly Abu-Amud.

The project consists of seven storage tanks with four allocated for heavy crude and the remainder for storing light crude, two relief tanks, nine small-sized slop tanks, two gas-turbine driven pump units delivering oil 2,250 cubic metres per hour (m3/h) and two auxiliary pumps delivering oil 4,500 m3/h.

