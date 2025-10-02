Iraq’s Diwaniya refinery, located in Diwaniya province, southern Iraq, plans to raise its refining capacity to more than 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) within five years, as part of the country’s plan to achieve self-sufficiency in petroleum products, its director said on Tuesday.

Muhannad Mouhan told Iraqi News Agency that state-run Middle Refineries Company has begun building a third unit with a capacity of 70,000 bpd and a gasoline upgrading facility (hydrogenation and isomerisation) at a total cost of $800 million.

The expansion, once complete, will lift the refinery’s output to around 2.8 million litres of gasoline, 2.1 million litres of diesel and more than 7 million litres of fuel oil daily.

The Diwaniya refinery, which began operations in 2008 with 10,000 bpd, expanded in 2013 to 20,000 bpd.

