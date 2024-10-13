Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced the completion of the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase for the Artawi (Ratawi) gas development project in southern Iraq, according to a report by the state-owned Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Friday.

The project, part of the $10 billion Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP), is located in the Artawi field, north of Al-Zubair in Basra Governorate. It is being developed by a consortium led by French energy giant TotalEnergies, which holds a 45 percent stake. The consortium also includes Basrah Oil Company (30 percent) and QatarEnergy (25 percent).

US-based KBR prepared the FEED for the first phase of the project. According to a September 2024 INA report, the first phase aims to capture 300 million standard cubic feet of gas, with plans to expand capacity to 600 million cubic feet in the second phase.

The GGIP project focuses on recovering flared gas from three oil fields, supplying gas to power plants, developing a 1 Gigawatt (GW) solar power plant for the Basra regional grid, and constructing a seawater treatment plant to support water injection for enhanced oil recovery in the region.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

